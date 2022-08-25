About this product
The ingredients inside each Nectar THC vape cartridge – strain-specific, cannabis derived terpenes, and five times refined extract from the original All-American, organically and naturally grown cannabis plant – regularly test at above 85%+ THC potency. Pure Nectar is the result of our proprietary manufacturing process, a unique product that is pure, potent, and of the highest possible quality.
You will not find any residual solvents or cutting agents here. Their removal is a key part of K.I.N.D.’s proprietary process, ensuring that all Nectar cartridges contain only the most refined possible experience with no unwanted additions. The terpenes in Nectar vape carts are the natural ones of each specific strain, removed at the beginning of production and reintroduced just before completion.
The experience you enjoy with one of our premium Nectar vape cartridges is strain-specific. Currently, the strains you can choose between are Durban Poison, GDP, and King Louis. If you want to experience the true, natural taste and benefits of any of these particular strains, Nectar concentrates are the way to do it.
The Nectar experience is smooth and lasting, designed to let the natural flavor of each strain shine through in each and every draw. Distributed through the finest dispensaries, you can find Nectar vapes cartridges in the range of any truly discerning local budtender.
About this brand
K.I.N.D. Concentrates
Driven by our mission to always put the needs and preferences of our customers first, through constant innovation, manufacturing, distribution and marketing excellence, we strive to provide our customers with top-quality cannabis products, which fit every lifestyle.
We are committed to 100% customer satisfaction, nothing less. The finest ingredients, potency, consistency, and wide accessibility are the brand attributes the K.I.N.D. customer has come to expect from us.
Presently, our products can be found in dispensaries across Arizona and Oklahoma. We are expanding rapidly and will be bringing our products to many more states soon. For expansion updates, please check our website and social media channels on a regular basis.
