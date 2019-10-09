KIND Concentrates
K.I.N.D. Resin
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
The K.I.N.D. Resin production process involves only strain-specific, whole plant flower in order to preserve cannabinoids and natural taste. Our K.I.N.D. Resin products test at minimum level of THC of 70%, which guarantees the ultimate experience of a clean and natural cannabis. K.I.N.D. Resin THC cartridges are available in 500mg and 1000mg variants.
Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
1,408 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
