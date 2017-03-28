KIND Concentrates
Northern Lights K.I.N.D. Resin Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
The K.I.N.D. Resin production process involves only strain-specific, whole plant flower in order to preserve cannabinoids and natural taste. Our Resin products test at minimum level of THC of 70%, which guarantees the ultimate experience of a clean and natural cannabis. K.I.N.D. Resin THC cartridges are available in 500mg and 1000mg variants.
Northern Lights effects
Reported by real people like you
2,354 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
