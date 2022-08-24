About this product
Get all of the full-spectrum goodness and industry-leading quality of K.I.N.D. Resin in convenient, disposable THC oil pen form!
K.I.N.D. Disposable vape pens are incredibly easy to use, making them the perfect choice for people experimenting with the powerful benefits of cannabis for the first time, as well as busy people on the go.
Both discreet when in use and packed full of all of the terpenes, cannabinoids, and phytonutrients of the original plant thanks to K.I.N.D.’s unique proprietary extraction process, each premium disposable pen is loaded with a specific strain of cannabis. They are the perfect companion for almost any activity, including camping, sports, concerts, clubbing and a huge range of outdoor activities.
About this brand
K.I.N.D. Concentrates
Driven by our mission to always put the needs and preferences of our customers first, through constant innovation, manufacturing, distribution and marketing excellence, we strive to provide our customers with top-quality cannabis products, which fit every lifestyle.
We are committed to 100% customer satisfaction, nothing less. The finest ingredients, potency, consistency, and wide accessibility are the brand attributes the K.I.N.D. customer has come to expect from us.
Presently, our products can be found in dispensaries across Arizona and Oklahoma. We are expanding rapidly and will be bringing our products to many more states soon. For expansion updates, please check our website and social media channels on a regular basis.
