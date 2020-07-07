Kind Tree Cannabis
About this product
This strain got its name from its home country, where it grows in the Hindu Kush Mountains. This is close to the mountainous region where humans first tamed wild cannabis thousands of years ago. Afghani is a source of countless hybrid strains around the world, many of them very popular.
Afghani effects
Reported by real people like you
457 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
