Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Kind Tree Cannabis

Kind Tree Cannabis

Afghani

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

This strain got its name from its home country, where it grows in the Hindu Kush Mountains. This is close to the mountainous region where humans first tamed wild cannabis thousands of years ago. Afghani is a source of countless hybrid strains around the world, many of them very popular.

Afghani effects

Reported by real people like you
457 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!