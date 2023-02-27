About this product
If you’re looking for a strain to help both your body and mind relax, Alpine OG may be the one for you. Known for imparting deep relaxing effects, it may help alleviate pain and nausea and stimulate appetite. This particular flower is often used to alleviate symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, bipolar disorder, insomnia, and cancer treatments.
Alpine OG, sometimes called Alpine Star, is a relatively new strain, but it’s already earned a cult-like following thanks to its powerful therapeutic effects. The most abundant terpenes in Alpine OG are myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, giving this flower an earthy, sweet, and fruity taste. Its buds are bright green and covered in orange hairs and crystal trichomes, making it a joyful flower inside and out.
Customers who enjoy Gelato and Doggy Bag strains may enjoy Alpine OG.
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
State License(s)
GP 3010-17
C000006
M000005
G-17-00012