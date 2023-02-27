About this product
Beach Grapes is truly a one-of-a-kind strain. With reported uplifting and relaxing effects, this strain will be your new go-to for lazy beach days. Fans of Beach Grapes report feeling energized yet calm, without feelings of a sedating couchlock.
Beach Grapes is an evenly balanced hybrid medical marijuana strain created by crossing Wedding Crasher, Grape Pie, and Beach Wedding. This strain features a sweet and fruity grape flavor accented by a light vanilla exhale. Its flowers are usually dense with deep green and purple buds, curly orange hairs throughout, and a dusting of white trichomes.
This flower is often utilized by medical patients dealing with symptoms related to anxiety, depression, and stress.
Customers who enjoy Grape Pie and Blue Dream strains may enjoy Beach Grapes.
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
