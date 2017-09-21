About this product
About this strain
Blueberry AK effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!