About this product
Chem Chillz is a well-loved hybrid medical marijuana strain created by crossing GMO and Chillz. Featuring sweet and skunky flavors with just a hint of spice, this strain has already made fans all over the country because of its flavor, aroma, and effects.
Chem Chillz could be a great pick for those looking to practice yoga, meditation, or journaling. Chem Chillz could keep you relaxed and in a good headspace. It’s well-known in the medical marijuana community for imparting relaxing and creative effects while simultaneously easing body pain. For this reason, it’s often utilized by medical patients going through chronic pain, anxiety, depression, and stress.
Customers who enjoy Cream & Sugar and Frosted Melon Gelato strains may also enjoy Chem Chillz.
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
State License(s)
GP 3010-17
C000006
M000005
G-17-00012