Whether you're looking for a mood boost or simply want to enjoy a night in with friends, Chemlato 33 could be a great pick! So, sit back, relax, and let the sweet, spicy, and earthy flavors of Chemlato 33 take you on a journey like no other. Medical patients may choose Chemlatto 33 to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Customers who enjoy strains like Fallen Soldier and FMG may also enjoy Chemlatto 33.
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.