About this product
Frosty, sweet and potent, this strain is famous for its dense and chunky buds. With strong, face-first flavors of sour cherry and fuel, you’ll see why Cherry Gar See Ya is known around the world.
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
Rich earth, clean water and pure air come together to make Kind Tree a unique and memorable experience. Our expert cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional cannabis with respect for the Earth and love for the plant.
We're dedicated to growing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques, such as water reclamation systems, energy-efficient LED lighting, and no chemical pesticides.
Kind to the Earth. Kind to the plant. Kind to each other. 🌿
