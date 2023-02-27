About this product
City Slicker is very popular within the artistic community, as this strain may help stimulate creativity and focus, making it a good choice for tasks that require mental acuity.
The effects from City Slicker may be cerebral and energetic, with a strong head rush followed by a feeling of excitement and contentment.
Medical marijuana patients may choose City Slicker to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, depression, body pain, and inflammation.
City Slicker is a hybrid medical marijuana strain, created by crossing Gelato 33 and Stardawg, that packs a great citrus flavor and earthy aftertaste. Gelato 33 is often referred to as the ""Larry Bird"" of the Gelato pheno and may become a must-have for those with high standards.
Customers who like Bully Kush and Calico Queen strains may also enjoy City Slicker.
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
State License(s)
GP 3010-17
C000006
M000005
G-17-00012