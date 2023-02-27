About this product
Looking for classic all-over relaxation to help you unwind after a long day? Designer Rntz may be a great pick! This strain could impart a calm and happy headspace with an overall peaceful feeling.
Designer Rntz is a hybrid cross between Luxuriotti and Runtz. With a rich terpene profile, it provides a sweet, sugary aroma with notes of pungent skunk and fresh Zkittlez, reminding you of the colorful snack we all know and love. The green and purple flowers on Designer Rntz tend to be dense, dusted with white trichomes, and accented with curly orange hairs throughout.
The Designer Rntz strain is often utilized by medical patients dealing with symptoms related to stress, nausea, and chronic pain.
Customers who enjoy Zkittlez and Gelato strains may also enjoy Designer Rntz.
Designer Rntz is a hybrid cross between Luxuriotti and Runtz. With a rich terpene profile, it provides a sweet, sugary aroma with notes of pungent skunk and fresh Zkittlez, reminding you of the colorful snack we all know and love. The green and purple flowers on Designer Rntz tend to be dense, dusted with white trichomes, and accented with curly orange hairs throughout.
The Designer Rntz strain is often utilized by medical patients dealing with symptoms related to stress, nausea, and chronic pain.
Customers who enjoy Zkittlez and Gelato strains may also enjoy Designer Rntz.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
State License(s)
GP 3010-17
C000006
M000005
G-17-00012