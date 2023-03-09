About this product
Looking for a strain for those days when you just want to kick back and binge-watch your favorite TV show? The E 85 may be an awesome choice! Get some snacks, prepare your fuzzy blanket, and zone out.
E 85 is a hybrid medical marijuana strain created by crossing Project 41510 and Wedding Cake. Thanks to its genetics, E 85 has a full-bodied terpene profile that gives it an incredible aroma. You’ll notice a pungent fruity scent along with notes of earth, gas, and cakey dessert.
E 85’s flowers have dense buds flecked with green, dark purple, and a medley of fiery orange hairs.
Medical marijuana patients often choose E 85 to help with symptoms associated with insomnia, anxiety, depression, and mood swings.
Customers who like Sundae Driver and Tiger’s Milk strains may also enjoy E 85.
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
State License(s)
GP 3010-17
C000006
M000005
G-17-00012