Feeling the need to loosen up and decompress? Filthy Animals may be a great strain for that! While this is a balanced hybrid strain, common effects may include mellowness, deep relaxation, and drowsiness. Put on your favorite yoga pants, lay the mat on the floor, and let your body flow through a Vinyasa session. You may achieve max meditation in no time.



Filthy Animals is a hybrid cross between 09 Animal Cookies and Modified Banana. This medical marijuana strain features a funky earth flavor with herbal notes. The flavors and aromas of this cultivar are from its rich terpene profile of limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene, and linalool.



Kind Tree Badder features a whipped, creamy consistency that may evoke memories of baking in the kitchen. Made with premium, locally grown flowers, this product is perfect for those who prefer a lighter consistency than traditional wax or shatter. The smooth texture makes it easy to handle and use, and its rich, indulgent flavor may satisfy even the most discerning palate. With its delicious taste and convenient consistency, this Badder is sure to become your new go-to for all your vaping needs.



Medical marijuana patients may choose Filthy Animals to help with symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, depression, anxiety, and PTSD.