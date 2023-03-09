About this product
Feeling the need to loosen up and decompress? Filthy Animals may be a great strain for that! While this is a balanced hybrid strain, common effects can be mellowness, deep relaxation, and drowsiness. Put on your favorite yoga pants, lay the mat on the floor, and let your body flow through a Vinyasa session. You will achieve max meditation in no time.
Filthy Animals is a hybrid cross between 09 Animal Cookies and Modified Banana. This medical marijuana strain features a funky earth flavor with herbal notes. The flavors and aromas of this cultivar are from its rich terpene profile of limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene, and linalool. The flowers on Filthy Animals have light green buds, dark green leaves, and orange pistils that are coated in white trichomes, giving a frosted appearance.
Medical marijuana patients often choose Filthy Animals to help with symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, depression, anxiety, and PTSD.
Filthy Animals is a hybrid cross between 09 Animal Cookies and Modified Banana. This medical marijuana strain features a funky earth flavor with herbal notes. The flavors and aromas of this cultivar are from its rich terpene profile of limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene, and linalool. The flowers on Filthy Animals have light green buds, dark green leaves, and orange pistils that are coated in white trichomes, giving a frosted appearance.
Medical marijuana patients often choose Filthy Animals to help with symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, depression, anxiety, and PTSD.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
State License(s)
GP 3010-17
C000006
M000005
G-17-00012