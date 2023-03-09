About this product
As a well-balanced hybrid strain, Funky Charms may offer different effects. While some consumers have reported feeling blissful physical relaxation, many others have reported experiencing a stimulation of creativity, along with a steady stream of energy. For some, this strain is a go-to for the morning, while for others, this is a must-have before heading to bed. Consider trying a smaller amount of Funky Charms at first to see how it affects you.
Funky Charms is a hybrid cultivar created by crossing Rainbow Chip and Grease Monkey. Its flowers have light to medium green buds with some purple leaves in between the nugs, along with long orange pistils and trichomes that cover the whole bud. This flower features a creamy, mint flavor with diesel undertones, making it a bowl-full of flavor.
Medical marijuana patients often choose Funky Charms to help with symptoms associated with appetite loss, fatigue, stress, depression, and anxiety.
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
