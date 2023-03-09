As a well-balanced hybrid strain, Funky Charms may offer different effects. While some consumers have reported feeling blissful physical relaxation, many others have reported experiencing a stimulation of creativity, along with a steady stream of energy. For some, this strain is a go-to for the morning, while for others, this is a must-have before heading to bed. Consider trying a smaller amount of Funky Charms at first to see how it affects you.

Funky Charms is a hybrid cultivar created by crossing Rainbow Chip and Grease Monkey. Its flowers have light to medium green buds with some purple leaves in between the nugs, along with long orange pistils and trichomes that cover the whole bud. This flower features a creamy, mint flavor with diesel undertones, making it a bowl-full of flavor.

Medical marijuana patients often choose Frosted Melon Gelato to help with symptoms associated with appetite loss, fatigue, stress, depression, and anxiety.

Customers who like Cereal Milk and Grease Monkey strains may also enjoy Funky Charms.

Show more