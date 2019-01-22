If you’re looking for a strain that gives you a deep feeling of relaxation and helps you sleep, GG4 may be one of your best picks! Common effects of GG4 can range from a calm happiness to a deep, relaxing sleepiness, making this a highly popular strain among the medical marijuana community. Other common effects of GG4 may include dry eyes, dry mouth, and the munchies.

The GG4 strain, also known as Gorilla Glue, Original Glue, and Gorilla Glue #4, is an aromatic Indica-dominant hybrid medical marijuana strain. GG4 was created by crossing Chem’s Sister with Chocolate Diesel and Sour Dubb. The name “Gorilla Glue” was given to this cultivar because of how resinous and sticky its buds are. Along with its chunky, sticky buds, you’ll notice a heavy chocolate-diesel aroma thanks to its full terpene profile that’s loaded with caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene.

