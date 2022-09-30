About this product
Sticky, pungent and covered in trichomes, this strain is a real showstopper. GMO, also known as Garlic Cookies and Chem Cookies, is a cross of Chem D and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). This next-level phenotype was bred by Mamiko Seeds and grown and selected by Skunkmasterflex1. GMO is one of the best genetic selections in the cannabis world in the past few years. This variety has insanely strong aromas and a flavor to match.
Rich earth, clean water and pure air come together to make Kind Tree a unique and memorable experience. Our expert cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional cannabis with respect for the Earth and love for the plant.
Kind to the Earth. Kind to the plant. Kind to each other. 🌿
