About this product
Grapefruit Kush is a sweet and citrusy Indica with a fruity hash taste. It’s considered a classic old-school Afghani Kush strains and tends to produce bigger than average buds with purple hues.
Lineage: BC Kush x Grapefruit
Flavors: Citrus, Earthy, Sweet
All of our flower is indoor grown with respect for the earth and love for the plant.
About this strain
This cannabis strain is a cross of BC Kush and Grapefruit, Grapefruit Kush is one of the classic old-school Afghani Kush strains. Large buds with a fruity hash taste, produces enjoyable smooth and creamy smoke with a great high.
Grapefruit Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
155 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
19% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
Rich earth, clean water and pure air come together to make Kind Tree a unique and memorable experience. Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques, such as; a commitment to clean, healthy soil and the use of organic growing techniques, no chemical pesticides, water reclamation systems to preserve our precious resources, and the use of both natural sunlight and supplemental LED lighting to keep our electricity usage low.
Our master grower personally inspects every harvest for plants that exhibit the absolute finest expression of each cultivar, showcasing exceptional plant health, trichome sheen, aroma, color, flavor profile and cannabinoid content.
Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience. From our stash to yours, these strains feature rare and unique genetic profiles that are difficult to find.
We are always on the hunt for rare and special genetics for our regional markets, and with world-famous strains like Cherry Garcia, Zour Apples, Grandpas Stash, Ecto Cooler, Golden Goat, Ice Cream Punch and Purple Majik, our team has the ability to consistently bring new and exciting products to market.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
