Putting off things on your to-do list because you’re too tired or distracted? Half Pint could help you dial in your focus. Customers who use this strain have experienced a burst of creativity and energy to help finish everything on their to-do list—all while sporting a silly grin.
Half Pint is a rare hybrid strain created by crossing Runtz and Face Off. This strain features fantastic tropical flavors and sour berry notes. To complete its island-themed flavor profile, Half Pint has an amazing spicy pineapple aroma that becomes more fragrant as you break its sticky nugs apart.
Medical marijuana patients often choose Half Pint to help with symptoms associated with chronic pain, migraines, stress, mood swing, ADHD, and chronic fatigue.
Customers who like Face Off and Lemon Hash Diesel strains may also enjoy Half Pint.
Kind Tree Cannabis
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
