Need some relief during the daytime, but don’t want to get couch-locked? Head Haze may be a great choice! Customers who consume Head Haze may experience a cerebral high coupled with full-body relaxation, without sedation or sleepiness. Medical patients may choose Head Haze to help relieve symptoms associated with migraines, nausea, and fatigue. Customers who enjoy strains like Maui Wowie and Pineapple Diesel may also enjoy Head Haze.
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.