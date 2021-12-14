About this product
Ice Cream Punch is the perfect pairing between soft and powerful. The milky white trichomes that dust the neon-colored buds promotes a sense of awe, while the sweet and spicy flavor promotes feelings of warmth and invigoration. Created by mixing Gelato #33 with Purple Punch, Ice Cream Punch lives up to its name in flavor and effects. Though the inhale tastes of sweet fruits and berries, the exhale features distinct notes of vanilla and cream.
Rich earth, clean water and pure air come together to make Kind Tree a unique and memorable experience. Our expert cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional cannabis with respect for the Earth and love for the plant.
We're dedicated to growing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques, such as water reclamation systems, energy-efficient LED lighting, and no chemical pesticides.
Kind to the Earth. Kind to the plant. Kind to each other. 🌿
