About this product
K Kush can be a great choice for those looking for a solid night’s sleep. Customers have shared their experiences with K Kush as a gradual build that can lift the spirits and leave the body relaxed and at ease, ultimately leading to a deep onset of drowsiness.
K Kush, or Candy Kush, is an Indica-dominant medical marijuana strain created by crossing OG Kush with Trainwreck. Olive green buds with abundant thin orange hairs and a thick layer of milky white trichomes characterize the K Kush strain. You’ll immediately recognize the Kush flavor in this strain when you inhale. On the exhale, its gassiness is pleasantly accented by sweet and fruity notes.
Medical marijuana patients often choose K Kush to help with symptoms associated with migraine, chronic pain, nausea, and insomnia.
Customers who like Legend OG and Sunset Sherbet strains may also enjoy K Kush.
K Kush, or Candy Kush, is an Indica-dominant medical marijuana strain created by crossing OG Kush with Trainwreck. Olive green buds with abundant thin orange hairs and a thick layer of milky white trichomes characterize the K Kush strain. You’ll immediately recognize the Kush flavor in this strain when you inhale. On the exhale, its gassiness is pleasantly accented by sweet and fruity notes.
Medical marijuana patients often choose K Kush to help with symptoms associated with migraine, chronic pain, nausea, and insomnia.
Customers who like Legend OG and Sunset Sherbet strains may also enjoy K Kush.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
State License(s)
GP 3010-17
C000006
M000005
G-17-00012