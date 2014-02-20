About this product
Larry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
586 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
