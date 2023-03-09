About this product
Are you looking for quick and strong effects? Then Lemon Bomb may be a great option for you! Lemon Bomb may deliver effects that come on quickly and strongly, providing a mood boost that could leave you upbeat, calm, and a little giddy.
Lemon Bomb is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by crossing Lemon Bomb and THC Bomb. After a sweet inhale, Lemon Bomb explodes onto your taste buds with a tart and earthy lemon flavor that has a highly sour, yet smooth, exhale. The flavors and aromas in this strain are due to its rich terpene profile of caryophyllene, humulene, limonene, and myrcene.
Customers may choose Lemon Bomb to help with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, PTSD, depression, and appetite loss.
Customers who like Cantaloupe Haze and Golden Goat strains may also enjoy Lemon Bomb.
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
State License(s)
GP 3010-17
C000006
M000005
G-17-00012