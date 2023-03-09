About this product
When contrasted with other Sativa strains, the Lemon Splash strain may produce a calmer feel. Patients who consume Lemon Splash may experience a head-first rush, followed by full-body relaxation, producing a tingling sensation from the shoulders to the toes. Patients may also feel concentrated and creative, making this a wonderful option for those who want to read a book without becoming too distracted or for those in creative professions.
This strain features a sugary lemonade flavor with zesty sour notes and a distinct lemon aroma that can’t be missed. The flavor is just as good as it smells, if not better. At first, it has a zesty, citric, and creamy flavor, followed by mint and a light hint of pine on the finish.
Medical marijuana patients may choose Lemon Splash to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, ADHD, and mood swings.
Customers who like Pineapple Upside Down and Ocean Beach strains may also enjoy Lemon Splash.
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
State License(s)
GP 3010-17
C000006
M000005
G-17-00012