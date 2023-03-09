When contrasted with other Sativa strains, the Lemon Splash strain may produce a calmer feel. Patients who consume Lemon Splash may experience a head-first rush, followed by full-body relaxation, producing a tingling sensation from the shoulders to the toes. Patients may also feel concentrated and creative, making this a wonderful option for those who want to read a book without becoming too distracted or for those in creative professions.

This strain features a sugary lemonade flavor with zesty sour notes and a distinct lemon aroma that can’t be missed. The flavor is just as good as it smells, if not better. At first, it has a zesty, citric, and creamy flavor, followed by mint and a light hint of pine on the finish.

Medical marijuana patients may choose Lemon Splash to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, ADHD, and mood swings.

Customers who like Pineapple Upside Down and Ocean Beach strains may also enjoy Lemon Splash.

