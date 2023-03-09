About this product
Looking for a strain for Spa-day or just a quiet break from the world? Lip Smacker may just be what you need! Prepare the bubble bath, put on your favorite playlist, and enjoy your self-care time! The Lip Smacker effects are known to be relaxing and tranquilizing, leaving the body and mind at ease.
This Indica dominant cultivar is a combination of Sherbert and Strawberries & Cream, creating a unique and satisfying experience. Featuring a distinct sweet and fruity flavor, with a hint of creaminess, this strain makes a delicious addition to your cannabis collection.
Lip Smacker strain is known within the cannabis community to alleviate symptoms for those who suffer from chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia.
Customers who like Sherbert and Strawberries & Cream strains may also enjoy Lip Smacker.
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
State License(s)
GP 3010-17
C000006
M000005
G-17-00012