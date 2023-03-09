About this product
Need some extra help chilling at the end of the day while easing any stress, anxiety, and negative thoughts? The Mochalope could be a great option, as it may offer long-lasting slumber. Medical marijuana consumers may enjoy Mochalope for sleepless nights when you need a little extra help getting settled.
Mochalope comes from a lineage between Afghani and Chocolope, featuring a rich, chocolaty flavor with a savory coffee undertone and a hint of spice. The smell is similar, with hints of earthy wood. But don’t let the aroma fool you, as the effects aren’t quite as energizing as a morning coffee!
With the body and mind relaxation effects and its THC level, Mochalope may be a good strain for those with conditions such as chronic pain, cramps or muscle spasms, inflammation, and neuropathy. Customers who enjoy Chocolope and Dutch Haze strains may also enjoy Mochalope.
Kind Tree Cannabis
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
