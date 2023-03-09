Need some extra help chilling at the end of the day while easing any stress, anxiety, and negative thoughts? The Mochalope could be a great option, as it may offer long-lasting slumber. Medical marijuana consumers may enjoy Mochalope for sleepless nights when you need a little extra help getting settled.

Mochalope comes from a lineage between Afghani and Chocolope, featuring a rich, chocolaty flavor with a savory coffee undertone and a hint of spice. The smell is similar, with hints of earthy wood. But don’t let the aroma fool you, as the effects aren’t quite as energizing as a morning coffee!

With the body and mind relaxation effects and its THC level, Mochalope may be a good strain for those with conditions such as chronic pain, cramps or muscle spasms, inflammation, and neuropathy. Customers who enjoy Chocolope and Dutch Haze strains may also enjoy Mochalope.

