Also known as OKC, this strain was produced by breeding a Wedding Cake x Jilly Bean cross with a Sour Tangie x Roze Zkittlez x OG Eddy Lepp cross. With long calyxes, buds look like hands reaching for the sun and are just asking to be broken up for a delicious bowl or joint. Consumers can expect a rich, complicated terpene profile including notes of sharp orange, citrus, gas, sour candy, dried grapes, and even earthy sandalwood.
We're dedicated to growing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques, such as water reclamation systems, energy-efficient LED lighting, and no chemical pesticides.
Kind to the Earth. Kind to the plant. Kind to each other. 🌿