Original Amnesia is a Sativa cannabis strain renowned as “The Queen” of the coffee shops in Holland. Created by crossing two Original Amnesia phenotypes, this strain produces strong cerebral effects and flowers in record time. The effects of this strain are typical of a dominant Sativa variety.
Amnesia effects
Reported by real people like you
516 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
