Had a hard day and want a strain to help you unwind and leave it all behind for a little while? Papaya Cake could provide calming and deep relaxing effects that make it easy to relax while being pain-free. Papaya Cake can lift the mind into a joyful stress-free place without rushing thoughts. The cerebral lift is joined by a mildly tingling physical lift, which can evolve into a deep, full-body relaxation.

Papaya Cake is an Indica dominant cannabis strain, created by crossing Papaya x Wedding Cake. Just as the name implies, the flavor of Papaya Cake carries notes of sweet cake and tart lemons along with a taste of tropical papaya. The aroma has the same profile as the flavor, with notes of sour lemon and fresh tropical papaya as well as a sweet, sugary cake overtones.

Cannabis patients often choose Papaya Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, PTSD, appetite loss, and insomnia.



Customers who like Wedding Cake and Peanut Butter Breath strains may also enjoy Papaya Cake.

