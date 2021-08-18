Loading…
Kind Tree Cannabis

Papayahuscua

Strain rating:
THC 20%CBD
About this product

Papayahuasca buds have a rich sweet fruity mango aroma with a punch of papaya and pine. This bud has heart-shaped bright neon green nugs with golden amber undertones, vivid orange hairs, and a thick blanket of golden crystal trichomes.

Papayahuasca effects

Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
25% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
