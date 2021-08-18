Kind Tree Cannabis
About this product
Papayahuasca buds have a rich sweet fruity mango aroma with a punch of papaya and pine. This bud has heart-shaped bright neon green nugs with golden amber undertones, vivid orange hairs, and a thick blanket of golden crystal trichomes.
Papayahuasca effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
25% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!