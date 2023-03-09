About this product
Many patients report feeling a sense of happiness and excitement after consuming Pelirroja, which may make it a great choice for those looking to lift their mood or reduce feelings of negativity. It may increase creativity and focus, helpful for those looking to complete tasks or pursue creative endeavors.
Pelirroja, also known as ""Redhead,"" is a medical marijuana strain that is known for its unique and vibrant red hairs. This strain is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is believed to have originated in Mexico.
Pelirroja has a sweet and fruity aroma, with hints of citrus and tropical fruits. Its flavor is equally as sweet and fruity, with a smooth and creamy finish.
Medical marijuana patients may choose Pelirroja to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, chronic pain, inflammation, and chronic fatigue.
Customers who like Blue Dream and Dynamite Diesel strains may also enjoy Pelirroja.
No product reviews
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
State License(s)
GP 3010-17
C000006
M000005
G-17-00012