Logo for the brand Kind Tree Cannabis

Kind Tree Cannabis

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

HybridTHC 21%CBD
With this bud, get ready for a flavor adventure of a lifetime. Pineapple Upside Down Cake blends nutty herbs with sweet tropical fruits for a delicious flavor. The aroma is very sweet and tropical with an herbal nutty overtone that's slightly earthy and spicy.

Pineapple Upside Down Cake effects

100 people told us about effects:
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
35% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
34% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
