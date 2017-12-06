Kind Tree Cannabis
About this product
With this bud, get ready for a flavor adventure of a lifetime. Pineapple Upside Down Cake blends nutty herbs with sweet tropical fruits for a delicious flavor. The aroma is very sweet and tropical with an herbal nutty overtone that's slightly earthy and spicy.
Pineapple Upside Down Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
100 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
35% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
34% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!