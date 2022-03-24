About this product
Purple Crash is an absolutely breathtaking cross of Purple Punch and Sundae Driver. These two elite, and hard to find cultivars collide to bring together the best genetics from both parents for a truly radiant purple superstar. Known for their visual appeal and hard to match flavor, both Purple Punch and Sundae Driver contribute deep hues and extremely dense trichome coverage to this strain.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
Rich earth, clean water and pure air come together to make Kind Tree a unique and memorable experience. Our expert cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional cannabis with respect for the Earth and love for the plant.
We're dedicated to growing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques, such as water reclamation systems, energy-efficient LED lighting, and no chemical pesticides.
Kind to the Earth. Kind to the plant. Kind to each other. 🌿
We're dedicated to growing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques, such as water reclamation systems, energy-efficient LED lighting, and no chemical pesticides.
Kind to the Earth. Kind to the plant. Kind to each other. 🌿