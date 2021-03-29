About this product
Want to feel like you’re on Cloud9? Then Rainbow Rozay may be a top choice! Being a Sativa dominant hybrid, this strain is packed with the best of the Sativa world – with possible effects being mood-lifting, creativity, and gentle body relaxation.
Rainbow Rozay is a cross between the Cherry Cookie and Sunset Sherb x Rozay, bringing a mouthwatering flavor that may have you asking for more after every puff.
The Kind Tree Badder features a whipped, creamy consistency that may evoke memories of fresh cake batter. Made with premium, locally grown flower, this product is perfect for those who prefer a lighter consistency than traditional wax or shatter. The smooth texture makes it easy to handle and use, and its rich, indulgent flavor may satisfy even the most discerning palate. With its delicious taste and convenient consistency, this Badder may soon become your new go-to for all your vaping needs.
Medical Marijuana patients may choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with appetite loss, chronic pain, mood swings, nausea, and anxiety.
Customers who like Pineapple Upside Down and Ocean Beach strains may also enjoy Rainbow Rozay.
About this strain
Rainbow Rozay effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
40% of people report feeling aroused
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Fatigue
15% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
State License(s)
GP 3010-17
C000006
M000005
G-17-00012