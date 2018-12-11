About this product
About this strain
Raindance effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
28% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!