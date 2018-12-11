Raindance could be a fantastic strain for any time of the day, depending on the activities you have planned. This strain may offer users a combination of vigor and relaxation, which may appear in a variety of ways. Your mind may be overtaken with excitement, but a sense of mild sedation could also show up, keeping you anchored without feeling excessively heavy.

Raindance is an Indica medical marijuana strain, created by crossing Chemdawg 4 x Deadhead OG. While you may know the flavors and aromas of Raindance parents, be ready to have your mind blown! The smells and aromas of Raindance tend to be quite different from many other strains. As the nugs are broken up and inhaled, it is easy to smell the mixture of pine, lemon, diesel, and peppery blueberry.

Medical marijuana patients may choose Raindance to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, PTSD, appetite loss, and chronic pain.

Customers who like Papaya Cake and Lemon OG strains may also enjoy Raindance.

