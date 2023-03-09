Turn on your TV, prepare the snacks, and kick back with Rntz. The feel on Rntz may be quite potent, and patients may experience a deep relaxation effect, along with body tingles and a calmer state of mind.

Born to greatness, Rntz (also known as “Runtz OG”) was created by crossing Gelato 33 x Zkittlez, two remarkably popular strains across the world. This strain is well known for its unforgettable fruity flavor profile that smells just like the sugary and colorful treat we all know and love.

Like the colorful treat, Rntz flowers can range in color from rich purple to lime green while having resin-drenched buds. Once you try this strain, you will understand why Runtz was named the Strain of the Year in 2020 by Leafly.

Medical marijuana patients may choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, appetite loss, nausea, and anxiety.

Customers who like Zkittlez and Gorilla Blue strains may also enjoy Runtz.

