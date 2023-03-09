About this product
Turn on your TV, prepare the snacks, and kick back with Rntz. The feel on Rntz may be quite potent, and patients may experience a deep relaxation effect, along with body tingles and a calmer state of mind.
Born to greatness, Rntz (also known as “Runtz OG”) was created by crossing Gelato 33 x Zkittlez, two remarkably popular strains across the world. This strain is well known for its unforgettable fruity flavor profile that smells just like the sugary and colorful treat we all know and love.
Like the colorful treat, Rntz flowers can range in color from rich purple to lime green while having resin-drenched buds. Once you try this strain, you will understand why Runtz was named the Strain of the Year in 2020 by Leafly.
Medical marijuana patients may choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, appetite loss, nausea, and anxiety.
Customers who like Zkittlez and Gorilla Blue strains may also enjoy Runtz.
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
State License(s)
GP 3010-17
C000006
M000005
G-17-00012