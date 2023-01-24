About this product
Turn on your TV, prepare the snack, and kick back with Rntz! Rntz may be quite potent, with possible effects being deep, full-body relaxation, body tingles, and a calmer state of mind.
Born to greatness, Rntz (also known as “Runtz OG”) was created by crossing Gelato 33 x Zkittlez, two remarkably popular strains around the world. This strain is well known for its unforgettable fruity flavor that smells just like the sugary and colorful treat we all know and love.
The Kind Tree Live Badder features a whipped, creamy consistency that may evoke memories of fresh cake batter. Made with premium, locally grown fresh frozen flowers, this product is perfect for those who prefer a lighter consistency than traditional wax or shatter. The smooth texture makes it easy to handle and use, and its rich, indulgent flavor may satisfy even the most discerning palate. With its delicious taste and convenient consistency, this Live Badder may soon become your new go-to for all your vaping needs.
Medical Marijuana patients may choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, appetite loss, nausea, and anxiety.
Customers who like Zkittlez and Gorilla Blue strains may also enjoy Rntz.
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
State License(s)
GP 3010-17
C000006
M000005
G-17-00012