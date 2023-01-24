About this product
Need to melt onto the couch after a long day at work or an intense gym workout? Secret Stash may have you relaxed in no time!
The genetics on the Secret Stash strain brings may provide both a deep body and mind relaxation. This strain may be used by medical patients going through anxiety, stress, chronic pain, appetite loss, and PMS symptoms.
The Kind Tree Live Sugar features a soft and granular medical marijuana concentrate with the look and feel of wet sugar. Perfect for those who prefer a more discreet and easy-to-handle option, Kind Tree Live Sugar is easy to portion and apply to flower, pre-rolls, and more. The natural terpenes provide a subtle sweet flavor, aroma, and taste, ideal for vaping, dabbing, or adding to your homemade recipe.
Customers who like Collins Ave and Cke Btter strains may also enjoy Secret Stash.
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
State License(s)
GP 3010-17
C000006
M000005
G-17-00012