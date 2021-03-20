About this product
About this strain
Sky Pilot effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
83% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!