About this product
About this strain
Slapz effects
Reported by real people like you
45 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
22% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!