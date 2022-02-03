About this product
About this strain
Sour Chillz effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
100% of people report feeling energetic
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Anxious
50% of people report feeling anxious
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!