About this product
Sr. Clean isn't just a treat for the taste buds. Sr. Clean's sativa genetics may make it a great choice for social situations, talkativeness and relaxation. Sr. Clean could be perfect for hiking or a day at the beach, as it may enhance sensory perception and increase appreciation of nature.
With its Lime Skunk and The Cube lineage, Sr. Clean boasts a powerful and complex flavor profile that is sure to tantalize the senses. Citrus, pine, and fruity notes mingle together to create a unique and refreshing taste experience.
Medical marijuana patients may choose Rainbow Rozay to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, insomnia, and mood swings.
Customers who like Serious Happiness and Sour Tangie strains may also enjoy Sr. Clean.
With its Lime Skunk and The Cube lineage, Sr. Clean boasts a powerful and complex flavor profile that is sure to tantalize the senses. Citrus, pine, and fruity notes mingle together to create a unique and refreshing taste experience.
Medical marijuana patients may choose Rainbow Rozay to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, insomnia, and mood swings.
Customers who like Serious Happiness and Sour Tangie strains may also enjoy Sr. Clean.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
State License(s)
GP 3010-17
C000006
M000005
G-17-00012