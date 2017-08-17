About this product
Strawberry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
49 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
38% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
