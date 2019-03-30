Looking for a strain to consume before going out with friends? Sunday Driver may be your best pick, as this low-THC strain may provide a perfect balance between mellow and energized. Patients who consume this strain may experience feelings of happiness, calmness, and balance throughout the day.

Sunday Driver, also known as ""Sundae Driver"", is a perfect hybrid medical marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The most abundant terpenes on Sunday Driver are limonene, followed by caryophyllene and linalool, resulting in sweet, grapey, and creamy aromas.

Sunday Driver tends to have hues of various colors of reds, purples, and blues throughout its burnt orange pistils. These are due to its genetic inheritance, as its parent strains can be quite colorful.

Medical marijuana patients may choose Sunday Driver to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, insomnia, and PTSD.

Customers who like Cherry Pie and Granddaddy Purple strains may also enjoy Sunday Driver.

