About this product
Looking for a powerful and energizing sativa strain? The effects of Super Glue Haze are often described as uplifting and invigorating, making it a great choice for those seeking a boost of energy and focus. This strain may also be well-suited for creative tasks and activities to increase inspiration and innovation.
Super Glue Haze is a powerful Sativa strain created by crossing the award-winning Super Lemon Haze and Gorilla Glue #4 strains, boasting an impressive pedigree and unique flavor profile. Super Glue Haze is known for its bright and refreshing citrus flavors, with hints of pine and earthiness.
Medical marijuana patients may choose Super Glue Haze to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, fatigue, and mood swings.
Customers who like Serious Happiness and Sour Tangie strains may also enjoy Super Glue Haze.
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
State License(s)
GP 3010-17
C000006
M000005
G-17-00012