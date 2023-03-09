About this product
Looking to relax after a long day at work or after an intense workout? Texas Butter may be a great pick. Patients who consume Texas Butter may experience full body relaxation in conjunction with a pleasant, mellow head lift that triggers the imagination.
Texas Butter is a Hybrid medical marijuana strain, created by crossing Banana OG x Stardawg. With the main terpenes on this strain being myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, and humulene, Texas Butter features quite an interesting aroma profile. You could notice flavors and aromas ranging from sweet banana to garlic Texas toast.
Medical marijuana patients may choose Texas Butter to help relieve symptoms associated with appetite loss, nausea, insomnia, anxiety, stress, and chronic pain.
Customers who like Super Skunk and Philly Special strains may also enjoy Texas Butter.
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
State License(s)
GP 3010-17
C000006
M000005
G-17-00012