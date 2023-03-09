About this product
Grab a cozy blanket and enjoy Tiger’s Milk after a long day, when relaxing and letting your worries melt away are #1 priority. Patients who consume Tiger’s Milk may experience a heady excitement, along with body and mind relaxation.
Tiger’s Milk (also known as “Tiger Milk”) is a relaxing yet exciting Indica medical marijuana strain, created by crossing Bubba Kush x Appalachia. This strain features a delicate floral flavor with sweet and earthy overtones and an aroma that's reminiscent of vanilla.
Medical marijuana patients may choose Tiger’s Milk to help relieve symptoms associated with muscle spasms or cramps, mood swings, depression, stress, and insomnia.
Customers who like Tropicanna Cookies and Wonka Bars strains may also enjoy Tiger’s Milk.
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional small-batch cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.
State License(s)
GP 3010-17
C000006
M000005
G-17-00012